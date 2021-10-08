Battlefield 2042 players have figured out how to bunnyhop across the beta

With dozens of players sprinting, driving and jetting across explosive warzones, Battlefield isn't exactly what you'd call sluggish. But just a day into the beta for Battlefield 2042, players have already figured out how to introduce some ludicrous momentum tricks to the traditionally grounded warzone.

Last night, I caught veteran Titanfall and Apex YouTuber Mokeysniper streaming the BF2042 beta, and was specifically struck by the claim that he'd discovered how to bunnyhop in Battlefield. Bunnyhopping, in short, is the act of retaining momentum by jumping immediately after hitting the ground—a staple of games like Quake, Half-Life and Titanfall, but relatively unheard of in Battlefield.

By lining up a shot with 2042's new grappling hook, Mokey effectively slingshots himself across the map. One particularly egregious example even sees him grapple mid-fall, some exploit in the game's physics subsequently propelling him across the map at supersonic velocities.

Tools like grappling hooks and the as-yet-untested Wingsuits bring some formal movement to Battlefield, but the game also nicks Apex's best feature in the form of a slight slide. There's a pace to the game that's jarring when compared to the plodding sprints of past Battlefields, one that has me excited to see explored further.

As an obsessive Apex player, I'm excited to see more established series take on interesting movement mechanics. My recent time with Halo Infinite's technical test convinced me that game is secretly Titanfall 3, with grappling hooks one again facilitating all kinds of acrobatic play. Seriously—if you're not shipping with a grappling hook, you're not doing it right.

Our Morgan's been having a blast with the Battlefield 2042 Beta, admitting that while it's "a little rough around the edges", its near-future conflicts reminded him why he loves Battlefield in the first place. That said, some players are a little disappointed with the game's specialists, asking for a return to the faceless generic armies of series past.

Battlefield 2042 launches on November 19, but if you're particularly eager to fight, here's how you can get into the game's open beta.