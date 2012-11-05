Popular

Battlefield 1942 is now free on Origin

By

EA is now offering Battlefield 1942 as a free download on Origin. The series' 2002 progenitor is listed in the demos section, but the official site is clear that it's fully free-to-play. The site has also enlisted the surprised/angry medic above to help spread the word: "35 machines of war?! Yeah, that's just what I needed: 35 more problems for me. You know what, why don't you go remove your own damn shrapnel?"

But don't mind him, his face has had a hard day. Go get Battlefield 1942. The textures might offend modern video-graphics consumers, but it remains one of my favorite multiplayer shooters. I've had way more fun standing on the wings of flying planes than I ever have respecting physics in Battlefield 3.

The release is apparently tied to the celebration of Battlefield's 10th anniversary, which was a couple months ago, so it's possible we just missed it. Either way, it's here now.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
