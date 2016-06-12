According to today's EA Play demonstration, Battlefield 1 will introduce dynamic weather to the series. The same map might have clear skies, fog, or rain, changing visibility and audio and presumably mucking up your strategies. It'll also have some giant vehicles—airships, armored trains, and battleships—and "intuitive destruction." Watch the new trailer above, and if you get here in time, EA is currently livestreaming 64-player gameplay.
Battlefield 1 will have dynamic weather, giant vehicles
