BattleCry Studios is now Bethesda Game Studios Austin

BattleCry Studios, the developer behind the free-to-play action game of the same name, has joined Bethesda Game Studios as Bethesda Game Studios Austin. It was already a subsidiary of Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media, but this change still raises a lot of questions about the future of BattleCry, which suspended development all the way back in 2015.

Both Todd Howard and Austin’s studio head, Doug Mellencamp, make it sound an awful lot like the new studio is going to be supporting Bethesda rather than working on its own things, like BattleCry.

“As the vision, scale and ambitions for our games continue to grow, so does Bethesda Game Studios,” said Howard. “We’ve had the pleasure to know the talented developers at BattleCry, and knew we could do great things together.”

“We’re excited to join Bethesda Game Studios and look forward to working together on some of the industry’s most exciting new games,” added Mellencamp. “Austin’s incredible game development scene and talent will also allow us to push our games further than fans have imagined."

In 2014, when we last played BattleCry, Evan was worried that it was already starting to feel dated, and after it failed to draw much praise, Bethesda decided to put it on ice. Its cancellation was rumoured, but officially it's still just suspended.

We’ve reached out to Bethesda for more details.