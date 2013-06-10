Battle For Graxia to shut down at end of June, just two months after launch

It hasn't been a great year for Petroglyph Games, the former End of Nations devs who took to Kickstarter with their RTS Victory, a funding campaign they cancelled ten days later. Now, Petroglyph have announced that their free-to-play MOBA Battle For Graxia (a game built on the foundations of their 2011 effort Rise of the Immortals) is to shut up shop at the end of June.

The game will keep running until the 27th of June, at which point the servers will be turned off and you'll no longer be able to play Battle For Graxia unless you imagine it in your own head. If you're a fan of the game there is a sliver of hope, however, as Petroglyph have stated that they "reserve the right to bring BFG back online at some time and hope to do so in the future."

So it's dead, but it may yet come back to life. Battle For Graxia only launched just over a month ago, suggesting it's perhaps not the best time to add to the already over-saturated MOBA market.

Thanks, Massively .