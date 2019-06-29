Bandai Namco announces new PC action-RPG called Blue Protocol

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Bandai Namco has announced a new PC online action-RPG called Blue Protocol, and you can see its anime art style in the image above.

"The world is on the brink of devastation, now is the time to unite," reads the game's description. "March on with friends and strangers, and defeat foes beyond your might. Travel through space and time, to change the future beyond this fight!"

It's being developed by a new internal team made up of staff from Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios, which has in the past made the Tales series of RPGs alongside the Tekken series, the Ace Combat series and many others. The team, called Project Sky Blue, is using Unreal Engine 4.

That's all we have to go on for now, but expect more details soon.

Thanks, Gematsu.