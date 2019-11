After leaking a few days ago, Bandai Namco's Tales of Arise has been officially confirmed: It is a JRPG and it sure looks like a Tales game. That's by no means a bad thing, this long-running series is popular for a reason, and Tales of Arise looks absolutely stunning, both in combat and in the sweeping fantasy landscape shown in its new trailer.

We don't have more information on that, unfortunately. But Tales of Arise is coming some time in 2020.