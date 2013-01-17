Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition now available on Steam

Despite it seeming like Overhaul's Baldur's Gate overhaul would remain tied to the developer's Beamdog distribution service, the game has now gathered its party and ventured forth to Steam . Top news, right? Well, as it turns out, the Steam release may not be the most enhanced edition of the Enhanced Edition.

According to tweets by Trent Oster, BG:EE's Creative Director, "Atari did the integration for [Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition] on Steam, so it is a very basic setup. We were not involved."

"With regards to updates, we have to submit updates to Atari for them to prepare for Steam. There will be a delay," he added . He also revealed that, unlike the Beamdog version, the Steam release does not support cloud saving.

In response to the accusation that early adopters had been "screwed," Oster argued , "I disagree. You get the game early and you get updates instantly. Steam version is currently 2011."

So the Steam release has some notable disadvantages. But then, so does the Enhanced Edition in general. As I said in my review , my recommended set-up is to instead grab Baldur's Gate 1 & 2 from GOG.com, and use fan mods, like EasyTuTu or Baldur's Gate Trilogy , to benefit from the community's own extensive enhancements. There's a great guide to doing that here .

