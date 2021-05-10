Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance is coming to PC later this year

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance is an action-RPG released in 2001 for the Xbox and PlayStation 2. It's more in the vein of Diablo than Baldur's Gate, though, with preset characters, linear progression, and a relatively small number of NPCs. It was also never released for PC—but that will change later this year.

Last week, IGN revealed that a surprise re-release of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, updated with support for 4K resolution, was coming very soon: It arrived the next day, on May 7, for the PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Xbox One X consoles. A Nintendo Switch version was also planned, but was delayed at the last minute "due to an unforeseen issue."

Today, publisher Black Isle Studios confirmed that a PC port is in the works as well, and will be out later this year.

Hey all!The PC port of BG:DA is in the works and coming later this year. We're also hoping to ensure it has online co-op using Steam's remote play.Once we have more solid information, we'll update you here!#BaldursGateDarkAlliance / #DnD / #BGDarkAlliance / #rpgs pic.twitter.com/GKG8y8nWB6May 10, 2021 See more

"We're also hoping to ensure it has online co-op using Steam's remote play," Black Isle said. "Once we have more solid information, we'll update you here!"

I'll be honest: I never saw the appeal of a straight hack-and-slasher that does away with so much of what makes Baldur's Gate the seminal D&D experience that it is. It might be fun to jump in now and see what it's all about, though. Dark Alliance was quite well regarded as a console ARPG—the PS2 version has an 87 aggregate score on Metacritic—and 20 years down the road, the original saga doesn't loom over it in quite the same way it used to.

Wizards of the Coast also has an all-new addition to the series coming this summer: Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is set to launch on PC and consoles on June 22.