Back 4 Blood is basically Left 4 Dead 3

Left 4 Dead 3 was one of the oft-rumored Valve projects that sadly never came to be. But who cares? Some of the creators of the original Left 4 Dead, Turtle Rock Studios, are making Back 4 Blood, a game that walks and talks exactly like we'd expect a L4D to. It's got survivors, simple gunplay, and hordes of undead bodies to blast through en route to saferooms.

Back 4 Blood debuted some familiar-looking gameplay footage at The Game Awards this evening featuring four survivors, a sea of generic grey zombie bodies, and a leaping, four-armed special zombie who spits a web substance that roots a player in place.

During the presentation, Turtle Rock's Chris Ashton emphasized that the new game will expand what we were playing a decade ago with more playable characters, more missions, more story, and a greater variety of zombies ("Ridden") than Left 4 Dead.

Those aren't particularly high bars, as the first two L4Ds featured four survivors and about eight "special infected." But the presence of a 20-foot-tall superzombie was certainly surprising. The Back 4 Blood website lays out the premise thus: "Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. You are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. With humanity’s extinction on the line, it’s up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world."

Another notable difference from the footage is aim-down-sights, which L4D didn't feature, having been originally built on Counter-Strike's weapon set.

We'll see more of the game before the end of the year: a gameplay livestream is set for December 17th.