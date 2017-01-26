Avengers Project announced, start of a new Marvel series from the Deus Ex and Tomb Raider devs

After suggesting we keep our eyes on its social feeds "for an exciting announcement" at some stage today, Square Enix has now revealed a "multi-game partnership" with Marvel.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, the publisher said the newly-formed collaboration will kick off with The Avengers Project and shared the following video.

Big News: @SquareEnix and @Marvel announce a multi-game partnership leading with The Avengers project. #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/DS87Iuzk7GJanuary 26, 2017

Not much else to go on just yet, although you'll spot Crystal Dynamics mentioned up there.

We'll update as and when we hear more but, in the meantime, what do you guys make of it all? Share your thoughts in the comments below.