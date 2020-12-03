Avalanche co-founder and Just Cause creator sets up new studio named after a GZA album

Cristofer Sundberg, the co-founder of Avalanche and creator of the Just Cause series, has set up a new studio called Liquid Swords. The name is a reference to one of the greatest rap albums of all time, Wu Tang member GZA's solo project Liquid Swords (which nevertheless features most of the Wu Tang).

Lundberg has been quiet since announcing his departure from Avalanche last year. The studio's site contains only the above image, which could be some sort of oblique tease but is equally likely to just be a part of the branding.

Hey! I just announced my new game development studio LIQUID SWORDS. #LiquidSwords ⁦@StudiosSwords⁩ pic.twitter.com/6i4dD6zzciDecember 2, 2020



A press release says Liquid Swords will be "focused on open world action, explosions, shareable experiences and memorable game moments for next-generation consoles, streaming platforms and PC."

“I’ve taken a one year break from the games business and it was a very much needed break indeed," writes Sundberg. "It has given me time to think about what I really want to create with a new studio. What remains identical to my way of building and running Avalanche Studios over the last 17 years is a no-nonsense, game development-focused approach."

In words that will be welcome to those who just like blowing stuff up, Sundberg goes on to say that the studio's games will be “focused on high action and giant spectacle. After living and breathing the Just Cause franchise from the day I started Avalanche Studios to the eventual sale of the company, I am excited to come back and create spectacular experiences for players to explore, share and enjoy. We have no intention of reshaping the world of storytelling as we know it."

Liquid Swords' HQ will be in Stockholm, but it will manage multiple studios around the world. I've asked Sundberg about whether he got the GZA's permission to use the name, and will update with any response.