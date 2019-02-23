Founder of Just Cause developer Avalanche will leave studio in April

Christofer Sundberg, the co-founder of Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios, has announced that he will leave the company at the end of April.

He founded the studio along Linus Blomberg, now Avalanche's chief technical officer, 16 years ago. The developer is best known for its four Just Cause games as well as 2015's Mad Max. Currently, it's working on Rage 2 alongside id Software.

Sundberg announced the decision on his Twitter page on Thursday.

I just announced to the team here at #AvalancheStudios that I will be leaving the company at the end of April. The studio I founded in my kitchen, built, ran and loved for 16 years, working together with fantastic individuals and teams.February 21, 2019

His timing will coincide with the end of Rage 2's development, and the game is due to launch in mid-May.

He didn't hint at his future plans.