Avalanche CEO posts mysterious screenshot; is most likely Just Cause 3

What is Avalanche Studios up to? They're strongly rumored to be working on a licensed video game adaptation of Mad Max: Fury Road, which is nice and all, but you know... Just Cause 3! Rumors continue to circulate surrounding that title as well, and Avalanche Studios CEO Christofer Sundberg has added fuel to the fire by posting a photo on Instagram that is - let's face it - almost undeniably a still from a Just Cause game.

It's not the first time this month Sundberg has teased a follow up to Just Cause 2: an "Unannounced Sandbox Action Game" to be published by Square Enix was referenced on Sundberg's LinkedIn profile, and described as "a very well-known game series". You don't need any more evidence, really.