Audiosurf 2 out of Early Access, has a demo

Maybe you've always wondered what Half Man Half Biscuit's National Shite Day (or, theoretically, another song) looked like as a PC game level. Specifically, a PC game level that looks slightly better and has slightly more options than the original Audiosurf.

Well! Lucky for you, Audiosurf 2 is out of Early Access. Which is a slightly less clunky way of saying it's now more released than the amount of released that it was when it was first released into Early Access.

Anyway, here's the important bit: there's a demo.

While the concept is the same as Audiosurf: Origins—riding tracks generated from your music, all while collecting, avoiding or matching coloured blocks—the sequel features a number of improvements. For one thing, Steam Workshop support offers a number of skins and mods. You can also search for music online, via Sound Cloud.

The demo allows you to play four songs. You can find it, and the full game, at Audiosurf 2's Steam page. If you're looking for a song to try, here's one that I recommend.