Asus's overclocked GTX 1660 Ti just hit its lowest ever UK price on Amazon

Nvidia's RTX Super boards have grabbed the headlines of late. But not only are they megabucks. That ray-tracing tech remains thoroughly marginal in terms of game support. So, if you want a very quick conventional gaming card that cranks out lots of frame rates for sensible money, this ASUS Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC will be very hard to beat.

Compared to the old GTX 1060, this 1660 Ti board packs 1,536 shaders to the 1060's 1280. It's also clocked higher. At 1,830MHz, this overclocked Asus 1660 Ti has a significant advantage over a stock 1,770MHz 1660 Ti and the 1,708MHz 1060. If this was a standard 1660 Ti, it would be decent value. But with the factory overclock, it's even better.

You'll need an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of this offer. If you can, fire away.

