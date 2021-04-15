Asus updates X570 and B550 mobos to fix AMD USB problems

Asus has joined MSI by releasing BIOS updates for its X570 and B550 motherboards designed to fix the USB connectivity issues affecting AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 CPUs. Asus announced the updates by way of tweet, although there are no direct links to the motherboards that have received the updates.

⚡️ News Flash! ⚡️New motherboard BIOS updates for the ASUS AMD 500-series are ready! (Featuring AGESA 1.2.0.2, which AMD developed to solve intermittent USB connectivity)Find your board at https://t.co/JvIqjU3LTF to download. More info here: https://t.co/iZeMbZqtqlApril 14, 2021

Your best bet to see if there is an update for your particular motherboard is to head over to Asus's main support page and then search for your model in the big search box at the top of the page. You're looking for a BIOS update that includes the line: "Update AMD AM4 AGESA V2 PI 1.2.0.2."

Once again these are labeled as beta versions, as motherboard manufacturers try to thrash out any potential problems introduced with the shift to supporting the AGESA 1.2.0.2 update. This is the update AMD sent to motherboard manufacturers last month to resolve intermittent USB connectivity issues.

You're going to need to know the exact motherboard model before trying to update it, which will either require looking at your motherboard directly (not always easy in a packed case) or by using a tool such as CPU-Z.

Alternatively, you can get the motherboard info (or BaseBoard as Windows names it) from the Windows System Information tool—hit the Windows key, type System, and hit return. You'll find your current BIOS version along with the motherboard manufacturer and the model here just below the processor information details.