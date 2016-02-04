Asus' curved ultrawide monitor with 3440x1440 G-sync panel out this month

The Asus RoG Swift PG348Q was first unveiled as a concept at Computex in Taiwan last year, but now it's coming for real.

The ultra-wide 34-inch screen is curved and has a 21:9 aspect ratio. The PG348Q has a resolution of 3440x1440, and the IPS panel has a 5ms response time, 100 percent sRGB color gamut, a 1000:1 aspect ratio, and 10 bit-color for 1.07 billion different hues. It utilizes Nvidia's G-Sync screen tear elimination technology, and has a minimum refresh rate of 60Hz and a maximum of 100Hz.

As for ports, the PG348Q is outfitted with HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2, and four USB 3.0. It weighs 11.1kg, and has dimensions of 829x558x297mm.

The PG348Q looks pretty edgy too, with a solid stand, frameless design, and what Asus calls an "Armor Titanium and Plasma Copper" color scheme with built-in light effects.

We don't have any pricing information yet, but the Asus RoG Swift PG348Q is coming this month.

Update: our commenters have pointed out that the monitor is now available on Scan.co.uk for £999.95, so the US price will likely be over the $1000 mark. Thanks for the spot!