Asus adds Wi-Fi connectivity to ROG Crosshair VI Hero Ryzen motherboard

There are plenty of bells and whistles to be found on the Asus ROG Crosshair VI Hero motherboard, the company's flagship AM4 board for Ryzen. However, built-in Wi-Fi is not among them, or at least it wasn't until now.

For those who need it, Asus has introduced a variant of that board that now includes 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity. Aptly named the Crosshair VI Hero Wi-Fi AC, the Wi-Fi module on this motherboard supports MU-MIMO, which means it can connect to and communicate with multiple MU-MIMO supported devices simultaneously.

The latter distinction is important because the SU-MIMO standard only allows for routers to send and receive data from one device at a time. Typically you don't notice this on your home network because routers are very good about rapidly switching between devices. However, MU-MIMO can help reduce instances of buffering, especially on crowded home networks.

Other than a built-in Wi-Fi module, the Crosshair VI Hero Wi-Fi AC is the same board as the regular model. That's not a bad thing, as the Asus board is packed with features. It has four DIMM slots supporting up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 (OC) memory, two reinforced PCI-E 3.0 x16 slots, a regular PCI-E 3.0 x16 slot, and three PCI-E 2.0 slots.

For storage, there is an M.2 socket and eight SATA 6Gbps ports supporting RAID 0/1/10. Users also have access to a whole bunch of ports on the rear I/O panel, including eight USB 3.0 ports, two USB 3.1 ports (Type-A and Type-C), and four USB 2.0 ports. Asus also provides easy access clear CMOS and BIOS flashback buttons on the rear I/O.

It's not clear when the Crosshair VI Hero Wi-Fi AC will be available or for how much. As a point of reference, the non-wireless model sells around $255, so expect it to cost slightly more than that.