Assassin's Creed: Valhalla update 1.10 fixes a long list of quest bugs, adds Yule Festival support

The latest update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla is here, and it once again brings many much-needed bug fixes and performance improvements. This time, the focus seems to lie squarely on fixing bugs that kept you from completing a number of quests, such as NPCs not moving where they're supposed to, or, in one case, not leaving you alone, ever.

As usual, they are pretty funny to read about when you haven't encountered them. Take for example "Addressed an issue where hitting a horse with a Saxon boat will cause it to disappear when mounting it"—I have questions, plural. There are also plenty of UI improvements in this update, as well as performance and stability upgrades that are meant to prevent freezes for players on PC. The game also got an important balancing update—NPCs power will now be at a maximum difference of 51 below the player and world bosses will match the player’s power level when the power exceeds the world bosses’ base level for all difficulties.

Furthermore, update 1.10 adds support for the upcoming Settlement expansion and Valhalla's limited-time Christmas, excuse me, Yule Season event. Details on what exactly both entail still have yet to be released, but when it begins, you'll "see the arrival of the revellers just east of the current settlement". For now, revel in a list of some other highlights in the patch:

Tweaked the NPC power level behaviour.

NPCs power will now be at a maximum difference of 51 below the player.

World bosses will match the player’s power level when the power exceeds the world bosses’ base level. (also applies to: Alpha animals, Zealots)

Addressed some freezes when performing specific actions for the first time.

Addressed an issue that could cause freezes during Splash Screen.

Addressed an issue where fish may lay on its side during the fishing animation. Addressed an issue where NPCs that are being assassinated while being unconscious would sometimes get up during the animation.

Addressed an issue that caused Tarben to follow Eivor everywhere when The Baker’s Plaint wasn’t completed.

Addressed an issue where Petra would run into the opposite direction of the Elk.

Addressed an issue where some players couldn’t progress the game anymore upon reaching England after Title Update 1.0.4.

Addressed an issue where Eivor would become invisible to AI detection when fast travelling during a dice game.

Addressed an issue where NPCs may randomly start pirouetting on a Saxon boat.

Addressed an issue where the Photo Mode camera could get stuck in objects.