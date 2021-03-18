Assassin's Creed Valhalla sails to Ireland next month

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is preparing for a wee trip to Ireland next month, but there's plenty of free festivities to get through before Wrath Of The Druids kicks off.

Arriving on April 29th, Valhalla's first post-launch expansion takes Eivor across the Irish Sea to track down an elusive druidic cult, systematically hunting down their members and unravelling a supernatural plot. There's also acres of lush Irish landscape to explore, and Gaelic Kings to curry favour with.

It'll be available standalone for $25, or as part of the game's Season Pass next month. But there's also some stuff to check out before then, with the free Ostara Season kicking off this week.

The first part of this, the Ostara Festival, is an Easter-themed fair running until April 8th. Eivor can take part in drinking, fighting and archery competition, run off on Easter egg hunts, and protect their settlement from invading spirits. Two later updates will add a new "Mastery Mode" and the vague suggestion of additional rewards, so stay tuned.

This week also saw the introduction of Valhalla's transmogrification system, letting you replace your gear's appearance for a small fee. While a welcome addition, it looks like the feature has already ruffled a few feathers—both for how much it costs, and for how it requires heading back to the settlement every time you want to suit up.

Wrath Of The Druids is only the first of Valhalla's major planned expansions. The Siege Of Paris will bring Eivor to Ubisoft's hometown later this Summer, while the series' free educational Discovery Tour will return for Valhalla at a later date.