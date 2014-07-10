Assassin's Creed Unity marks a "new narrative start" for the series

Assassin's Creed is a video game series about a procession of rakish rogues (and Connor) exterminating historical wrong'uns. Assassin's Creed is also, for some reason, a video game series about magic internet wizards, an evil corporation and using improbable VR machines to stop the Sun from breaking. For Assassin's Creed Unity, Ubisoft have wisely decided to drop much of their meta-fictional baggage, marking what they say is the series' "best entry point" since the first game.

"It's a new start, it's a new narrative start. That is symbolized by a completely new context for the present day," creative director Alex Amancio told Examiner .

"You've seen a little bit of an evolution with Black Flag, [but] we're not going to do the same thing. What we're doing with Unity is really the beginning [of] this new cycle of Assassin's Creed games.

"Because it's new, we can actually explain it properly because nobody is going to feel like it's redundant. I would say that Assassin's Creed Unity is the best entry point for the franchise since [the first Assassin's Creed]."

From the sounds of it, the series will retain its present-day narrative hook, but will be much less centred around the adventures of Desmond Miles, action barman.

For more on how Assassin's Creen Unity aims to refresh the series, check out Sam's E3 hands-on .