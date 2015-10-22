Assassin's Creed Syndicate's Jacob gets his own launch trailer

I hate London but I love steam trains, so this trailer leaves me feeling conflicted. It's supposed to be a trailer about Jacob, but he doesn't seem to have much personality so really it's about Victorian London and the class divide, how those with money exploit those without. Good thing that's all in the past, huh?

The trailer also offers glimpses of some of the foes that the twins Evie and Jacob will have to deal with, including a man in a devil mask. And Evie's there, in the background, as Jacob says, "I know just the person to help me." Hopefully she'll get her own launch trailer when the game actually launches on November 19 on PC. Syndicate is out on consoles tomorrow.

As well as the usual running and stabbing, Syndicate will feature crafting (yaay?) and the unexplained ability to become invisible. Find out how it plays in our hands-on preview.