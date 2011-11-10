Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer celebrates late November launch

[VAMS id="kDBQjCa4EdKWX"]

"There comes a time in every man's life when revenge is not enough" grunts the Assassin's Creed Revelations launch trailer. That time came for me yesterday when my housemate ate the last cupcake, for Ezio, that time will come on November 29 when Assassin's Creed Revelations hits PC in the US, and on December 2 for those in Europe. No series does hitting men in the back of the head with maces better, and the third entry in the Assassin's Creed 2 trilogy should hopefully answer some big questions. Will Ezio get the answers he seeks? how does his fate tie in with Altair's? Will Desmond get a personality? If we don't find out this time round, there's always next year's entry.