Assassin's Creed: Origins season pass will include two expansions and the 'Calamity Blade'

We all know by now that the release of a big-budget game is not the end of the story. Today's case in point is Assassin's Creed: Origins, which has Ubisoft announced will have a season pass with two expansions, plus a pair of cosmetic packs, 500 Helix Credits, and an "exclusive rare weapon" called the Calamity Blade. And for those of you who don't want to pony up for the extras, there's some free stuff on the way too.

The first expansion, The Hidden Ones, will take place years after the events of Origins, and "builds upon the growth of the Brotherhood" as it comes into conflict with Roman occupiers in another part of Egypt. Following that will be The Curse of the Pharaohs, in which "players will fight against undead Pharaohs and explore a new, mystical realm." Hidden Ones is expected to be out in January 2018, while Curse of the Pharaohs is slated for March; both expansions will increase the level cap of the base game, and Curse of the Pharaohs will also add new abilities to the mix.

The Roman Centurion and Horus Packs, each of which will include a new outfit, weapons, shield, and mount, will be delivered in November, while the in-game currency Helix Credits and the Calamity Blade (which you have to admit, regardless of what you think of Assassin's Creed, is a great name for a knife) will be available at launch.

And then, the free stuff:

Players will fight endless waves of enemies in the Gladiator Arena. They will be able to compare their scores with their friends and challenge them asynchronously. Available in early 2018. Discovery Tour: This new educational mode turns the world of Assassin’s Creed Origins into a combat-free living museum and will give everyone the opportunity to learn more about Ancient Egypt through guided tours curated by historians and Egyptologists. Available early 2018. (Ubisoft actually announced this one last month.)

Assassin's Creed: Origins comes out on October 27. Get the lowdown on the loot boxes here, and feast your eyes on some fresh screens below.