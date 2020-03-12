Assassin's Creed Odyssey is getting a new Ezio costume

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey has been winding down after previously doling out a slew of DLC and updates, but there's still life in it. Today Ubisoft released a new update that addresses some small bugs, but more important it also gave us a sneak peek new set that will let you dress up as Assassin's Creed 2's Ezio. The patch for PC versions of Odyssey is live right now.

Update 1.5.3 fixes some minor bugs that include the game crashing when entering the Elysium with an RX 5700 (XT), fixing the "new content notification" pop-up, and correcting the previously incorrect description for the Legendary chest maps in the Spanish version of the game.

Ezio's Roman Set is much more flashy than some bug fixes, but right now we've got to be content with the teaser. Ubisoft has yet to release details on how to unlock the new set, but both Ezio's Roman Set and Milanese Sword are currently on the Ubisoft Club website as free unlockable rewards gained by "participating in selected community activities."

