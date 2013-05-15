Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag trailer takes to the seas, attacks everything in and around them

Hoist the mainsail! Scuttle the jib! Other water-based activities! Stop doing them all, because a new Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag trailer has sailed into view, carrying a cargo of nautical narration on a sea of stabbing, shooting and shark attacks. Because in trailers, just as on the romanticised high-seas, it's customary to punctuate even the most solemn of speeches with random acts of violence.

This time, we get a further look at the motivations ("steal things") and methods ("stab things") of new protagonist and pirate assassin Edward Kenway, along with a taste of his dislike for knee-bending. We also see plenty of the game's expanded naval focus.

For more on Black Flag, check out our preview here . The game is due out November 1st.