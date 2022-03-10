How to get the Fiery Warsong Atgeir in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The Fiery Warsong Atgeir weapon sets your foes ablaze when you're surrounded and inflicts a bunch of attack and stun damage, but how do you get your hands on it? The Atgeir is a new two-handed weapon type in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok and to get your hands on this burny boy you'll need to hunt down some of Sinmara's Chosen. Depending on your power level, these elite enemies can present a bit of a challenge, so here's how to find them.

How to find Sinmara's Chosen and get the Fiery Warsong in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Sinmara is the wife of Surtr, the big, bad Muspel fire giant in Dawn of Ragnarok. You'll fight her a few times throughout the main campaign, before hunting down three of Sinmara's Chosen. They're a bit like the Zealots from Valhalla : they are elite enemies who call on lesser enemies to fight alongside them.

There are three Chosen to find and defeat and they can usually be found near dwarven shelters or walking along the roads near them. They don't stay in a fixed place, so you'll need to look for a helmet-like icon on the map, which you can see in the image below.

(Image credit: Lauren A/ Ubisoft)

I managed to find one near the Hodda Shelter, another close to the Jordeygr Shelter and one near the Fornama Dig Site in the Gullnamar region. Rammr and Throttigr shouldn't give you too much grief, but Trawll is quite difficult, especially on higher difficulties. He uses a smokescreen, but he'll still show up if you use Odin's Sight. If you started Dawn of Ragnarok at the base level, you'll want to wait until you're at least 425 power to face him.

Once all three are defeated, visit any blacksmith and there will be an option to craft the weapon, Fiery Warsong. If you have the materials you can upgrade it to divine quality and equip some runes to make it even more potent.