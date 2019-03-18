ASRock's 8GB RX 580 is just $170 right now, comes with two free games

The 8GB version of the AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics card has held steady at $190-$200 over the past few months, making it the best option for budget PC builds. However, some versions occasionally drop below that, like the $180 PowerColor model we covered in December. Now you can get ASRock's Phantom Gaming X card for $169.99 at Newegg, and it comes with two free games.

This specific model has 8GB of GDDR5 memory, dual ball-bearing fans, and high-performance composite heatpipes for improved heat transfer. The base clock is 1380MHz, or 1435MHz in OC mode. There's also a Silent Mode, with a lower clock of 1324MHz. At least in the default mode, it should be able to handle most modern games at 1080p/1440p, though you may have to lower settings in 1440p to maintain a high framerate.

You can buy the card from Newegg below. It comes with two free games—you can pick from The Division 2, the Resident Evil 2 remake, and Devil May Cry 5.

ASRock Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX 580 8GB | $169.99 ($30 off)

