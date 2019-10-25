Artificial Extinction is first-person tower defense with robots

Artificial Extinction is an indie title by 100 Hr Games where you have to defend yourself from an evil AI that controls drones and terraforming spiderbots. It looks a bit like the Sanctum games if you remember those, and has you running around to place sentries before the next wave of AI attacks.

The aim is to protect your mining machines while they unearth fuel, and once they get enough a ship with a battery of lasers descends to take you to the next level. After nine days of collecting fuel, you'll have enough for your colony to survive—but over the course of those nine days, the AI is learning and adapting to your tactics.

Artificial Extinction will be out on Steam in January 2020.