Arma 3 karting DLC has raised a lot of money for the Czech Red Cross

You thought it was funny that Arma 3 now has kart racing , didn't you? Well pull yourself together, because the April Fools gag is now an actual feature, and it's managed to raise a million Czech koruna for the country's Red Cross. That's nearly US$50 grand.

Everyone wins, because it means Bohemia Interactive has road tested its unique approach to DLC, which provides access to all new content free-of-charge with “a few reasonable restrictions” that you can pay remove. The model is designed to avoid splitting the playerbase between the DLC have and have-nots, and it seems to have worked out well.

"Alongside helping us to evaluate Arma 3's new approach to DLC, with the backing of our community, Arma 3 Karts has managed to raise money for a great cause,” Arma 3 creative director Jay Crowe said . “A big thanks to our players, both for their support and their valuable feedback, which we'll use to refine our implementation. Overall, we're positive about the preliminary results and responses, which seems to benefit Arma 3 players and help sustain Arma 3 development."

Arma 3 Karts is still on sale for EU$1.49 / US$1.99 / £1.19, but can also be purchased in a bundle alongside the forthcoming Helicopters and Marksmen DLC.