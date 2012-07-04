ArmA 3 demos show off vehicles, diving and and night ops

.

Over the last few days, Bohemia have been posting videos to their youtube channel showing off different aspects of their E3 demo for Arma 3. There's three so far, covering vehicles, night fighting and underwater action, and they're all totally gorgeous. The underwater video in particular is incredible. Imagine a version of DayZ working in this engine. You could flee from zombies by hiding under the sea, there's no way they'd get you there! Right Rocket? Are you listening?

All three of the videos can be seen below. I've also included their preview video from back in June which contains a little bit of extra footage, along with a few clips of what else we may see in the future. If you want to know what the E3 demo was like in person you can read our Arma 3 preview