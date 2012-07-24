Popular

Arma 2 patch 1.62 attacks AI bugs and multiplayer stability issues

"Prague, Czech Republic, 24th July 2012" could be the superimposed green text that introduces a covert ops scene in any spy thriller, but today it just prefaces a press release from Bohemia Interactive. Arma 2's latest patch is now available, and Bohemia promises "a lot of fixes to multiplayer, which -- aside for the large scale military battles -- will also make zombie hunts much less prone to crashes and should improve server stability."

Here are the bullet points:

  • Multiplayer optimizations, security and server improvements

  • Overall stability was improved with numerous tweaks and fixes

  • Added new video options (Post-Process Anti-Aliasing, Alpha To Coverage)

  • Additional AI improvements and numerous bug fixes

  • Resolved issues with several training missions

  • Added a lot of new script commands for content makers

I've copied the hulking changelog to Pastebin , and Bohemia has listed a bunch of download mirrors . Note that you can not roll back versions after installing this update, so you may want to back up your files to avoid having to reinstall if anything breaks.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
