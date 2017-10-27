The Aquanox beta is live, and we've got keys for you

Aquanox Deep Descent is running a beta today through this weekend, and we've got keys. I'll spare you a "dive in" pun: catch yourself a beta key right here. After you submit your email address, look for a verification email. After you verify, you should receive a key for you and a friend.

I love cockpit games like MechWarrior and Elite, so Aquanox looks promising. The beta features TDM and deathmach modes on 4v4 and 8v8 scale (depending on the map), across four different maps.

The beta runs from today, Friday, October 27, 6:00 PM CET, to Sunday, October 29, 11:59 PM CET.