Apex Legends is adding 400 more levels and a lot more Apex Packs

Apex Legends players will find the battle royale's level progression quite a bit different when they pop into the game next month. The level cap is being given a significant boost and, more importantly, it's going to net players more swag through Apex Packs, including some cute new gun charms.

The changes will kick off on December 3, giving you a whopping 400 new levels to hit. The total amount of XP required to get to level 100 has been reduced by around 5 percent, and 20 through 58 in particular should go by a lot faster. The rewards have been increased, too, so that means getting to the original cap of 100 will take less time and net you 14 more Apex Packs.

Here's the cadence of rewards:

Level 2—20: One pack every level

Level 22—300: One pack every two levels

Level 305—500: One pack every five levels

These rewards are also retroactive, so you'll immediately get 14 Apex Packs if you're already a level 100 veteran and all you need to do is log into the game. Not a bad haul for doing nothing at all.

By the time you hit 500, you'll have earned 199 Apex Packs, and for every 10 levels past 100, you'll also get a new badge. At 100, 200, 300, 400 and 500, you'll get a gun charm based on the level badges, while Respawn's added 36 new charms to Apex Packs, along with rotating them in the shop.

This is all good news, though I'd probably be a bit crestfallen if I'd just hit 100, the peak, only to discover 400 levels ahead of me. It's 400 levels and accompanying rewards, though, so that should take the sting out of it. You'll be able to start working through those levels and snatching their rewards when the next patch appears on December 3.