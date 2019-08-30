AOC launches a 1440p curved 27-inch monitor for $279

(Image credit: AOC)

I'm not sure I agree with calling a curved panel "crazy immersive" (actually, I am sure I disagree), but I'll give AOC some marketing leeway on its 27-inch CQ27G1 gaming monitor. It's priced attractively at $279.99, and the company's new "Re-Spawned" monitor program is pretty rad.

The CQ27G1 is outfitted with a VA (vertical alignment) panel, which in terms of quality, generally sits between a lower-end TN (twisted nematic) and higher-end IPS (in-plane switching) screen.

In this case, the monitor serves up a 2560x1440 resolution and a decently-fast (or "screaming," in AOC's words) 144Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a 1ms response time that is of the MPRT (motion picture response time) variety and not the more commonly used GtG (gray-to-gray) metric. That likely suggests the actual native GtG response time is a touch higher, with the monitor employing backlight flicker to offer a perceived 1ms response time.

FreeSync support is part of the package too, though not FreeSync 2 HDR. That means HDR visuals are a no-go—at 250 nits, it doesn't have the brightness required for HDR (400 nits is the minimum VESA will even consider for its DisplayHDR certification, and 1,000 nits is where HDR really shines).

So here's a handy compilation of the specs, along with a few other details:

27 inches (diagonal)

VA panel w/ WLED backlight

2560x1440 resolution

144Hz refresh rate

1ms MPRT (motion picture response time)

FreeSync support

250 nits brightness

80,000,000:1 contrast ratio (dynamic)

178 degrees viewing angles (horizontal and vertical)

DisplayPort 1.2 (x1) + HDM 2.0 (x2) + 3.5mm headphone output

AOC's marketing hyperbole continues with the description of this being a three-sided "frameless design" with "ultra-narrow" bezels. I'd say it trends closer to the latter than the former, based on a close-up of the render above, but you be the judge.

Overall, though, the specs look good for the money. And in regards to the warranty, it's backed for 3 years, with the allowance of a one-time accidental damage claim in the first year. It also includes a zero-deal pixel guarantee and an advanced replacement option.

We have not tested this monitor, but if you're intrigued enough to buy it, you can do so right now on Amazon.