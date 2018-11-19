AOC and G2 team up on a themed 144Hz monitor for esports

AOC is now in the business of selling themed gaming monitors, starting with the G2590PX G2 Esports Signature Edition, its first G2 branded display. Other than the artwork that splashes the stand and rear chassis, there's nothing different about this new model compared to the regular G2590PX.

That's not necessarily a bad thing. The G2590PX is a 24.5-inch 1080p monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also features FreeSync support. The downside is that it's a TN display, but that's par for course in the fast-action monitor space, particularly those marketed at the esports category.

The G2590PX is certainly a suitable display for esports gaming, and as one of G2's sponsors, AOC saw an opportunity to further capitalize on that market segment with themed artwork. Notably, the team's samurai logo is prominently displayed.

It's not clear how much input G2 had in the actual design, though G2 Esports CEO Carlos 'ocelote' Rodriguez did indicate that the team was at least involved to some extent.

"AOC has proven to be an incredible partner to us and our players. The quality of their monitors combined with the level of commitment and empathy shown by their team as a whole makes us deeply proud of this partnership. As a result, we’ve together created a G2-branded monitor that embodies the strengths of this partnership and that we can call our own," Rodriquez said.

The signature edition display is available now in select countries for $419 (€369 / £329). After shipping to the US, that's basically the same price as the vanilla model.