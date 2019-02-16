Anthem's cutscene bugs are hilarious and horrifying

Anthem has a story that involves normal, healthy people, but I wouldn't know because I'm trying to erase it all from my memory. During a few cutscenes, I encountered some bugs that range from extremely funny to extremely traumatic, with bodies disappearing or contorting into terrible shapes Lovecraft would cower from.

Spoiler warning: I've scrubbed most of the important context from these scenes to avoid major spoilers, but watch at your own discretion.

VIDEO: Anthem's bizarre cutscene bugs, also available on YouTube .

It's a shame, because the animation work is leagues better than Andromeda and I enjoy Anthem's melodrama even if it's not the rich sci-fi story I was hoping for. But, I mean, just look at this shit. A scene where I reconnect with an old friend while pushing away another, obliterated by some disappearing acts and sentient cane action. I nearly fell out of my seat at 2 am because I was laughing so hard. My cats thought I was dying.

And then, an hour or so later: An impossible skeleton, skull bisections, teeth, a fleshy tether attached to a journal—I have no idea what transpired during all this. How could I? These distracting bugs don't even take into account Anthem's other problems. I mean, I missed a big twist because I got booted from the game and loaded back in after it happened. Buckwild.

If you've seen any hilarious or horrifying bugs, let us know, but most of all, know you're not alone. We'll try and forget together.