Anthem won't have player-to-player trading at launch

Fair play to Mark Darrah. Following Anthem's appearance at EA Play on Saturday, the game's executive producer has fielded hundreds of questions from those interested in BioWare's shared-world shooter.

From these exchanges, we've learned that Anthem has a climax and conclusion but the game continues after that—and the reason its hub areas switch to first-person perspective is due to their "super tight" design that aims to "give that more claustrophobic feel."

I checked back in on Darrah's Twitter feed, and found this on the absence of player-to-player trading at launch interesting.

No trading at launch.We want to ensure control on balance https://t.co/gUdawkPW9mJune 12, 2018

Likewise, the following details on matchmaking, playing with random players, handling griefing and reporting abuse are good to know.

Some examples:1. You will get notifications of missions starting within you network that you can join2. You can use matchmakinh to fill your own missions3. In the world map, you can see opportunities to join missions you may want to do https://t.co/T1ZedOKr6PJune 13, 2018

You will have control over how open matchmaking is.That said, we want to limit rando’s ability to grief as well https://t.co/5fEwwU9OixJune 13, 2018

There is matchmaking to fill in your group if you want https://t.co/Xb5rSQWoSCJune 13, 2018

You can all play the same Javelin if you want https://t.co/pW0rkCCQQwJune 12, 2018

Check out Darrah's feed for more impromptu Q&A. Besides all of that, here's everything we know about Anthem, BioWare's shared-world shooter.