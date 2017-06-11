Anthem gameplay trailer reveals an open world co-op shooter with jetpacks

Yesterday, EA revealed that BioWare's next game is called Anthem, and showed us a brief teaser. We also learned that it would be out Fall 2018, at least according to its official YouTube channel. Now we have the full gameplay reveal, which you can watch above, from Microsoft's press conference today.

Today we learned that we'll be 'Freelancers' who fight in jetpacking exo-suits—that can fly Iron Man-style, even underwater—in mutliplayer co-op missions. As we suspected, this looks very much like 'What if BioWare made Destiny?' We'll keep you updated as we learn more.