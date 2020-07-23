Another Ubisoft Forward is coming in September, and it may feature Rainbow Six Quarantine

The next Ubisoft Forward will take place in September, the company confirmed today during its Q1 earnings call. No specific date nor further details were provided, though reading between the lines, we'll probably see more on Rainbow Six Quarantine and Gods & Monsters - both absent from this month's Forward debut.

Asked specifically about these two titles during the call, Ubisoft CFO Frédérick Duguet confirmed that while both games were still scheduled to release during the fiscal year ending March 2021, it is possible that one could be pushed back into the next fiscal year. That means the delayed title (whichever it may be) could release any time between April 2021 and March 2022.

Duguet also said that the vast majority of Ubisoft's global staff are still working from home, though workers are gradually moving back to offices in France and China. "So far we're happy with the progress [on development] but it's still something we're monitoring on a weekly basis," he said.

First announced at E3 2019, Rainbow Six Quarantine is a PvE cooperative shooter with zombies originally scheduled to release "before April 2020." God & Monsters was also announced at E3 2019, and is an open world RPG by the studio responsible for Assassin's Creed: Odyssey.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot also used the earnings call to address multiple allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct levelled against the company.