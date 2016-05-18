Another Paragon free weekend is on the way

Another opportunity to take Epic's new MOBA Paragon for a spin is coming, not this weekend, but next. From May 26 to May 30—specific times will presumably be announced later—the game will be open to all who want to see how the game is shaping up.

The full lineup of Paragon's 16 heroes will be playable during the free beta, although Epic warned that “as we are still in Early Access, some aspects of the game might be rough.” Free though it is, if you're so inclined you can also spring for a Founder's Pack, which range in price from $20 to $100, and include various sorts of boosts and a “Hotrod Howitzer” skin. Either way, Epic added that feedback on your experience will be “valuable in improving Paragon.”

All you need to do to get in on the action is register at paragon.com by May 25. But wait! Before you go, be sure to have a look at our breakdown of what you need to know before playing Paragon. It could save you some grind.

