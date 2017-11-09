Another Overwatch free weekend is on the way

Blizzard has good news for anyone who wants to play Overwatch for free next weekend: You can. From November 17-20 you'll be able to download the Overwatch client at no charge, and then dive in and play with the full roster of 26 heroes and 16 maps, in Quick Play, Custom Games, and the Arcade.

You'll need Battle.net to take part, available at battle.net if you don't already have it, and as with previous weekend Overfreebies, any progress you make, including levels and loot boxes earned, will carry over if you buy it. The free weekend will be available on all platforms, but alas, cross-platform play is not available. (That's not new, though, just an FYI.)

The free weekend will begin at 11 am PT/2 pm ET on November 17—take note, that's not this weekend, but next—and come to a screeching halt at 11:59 pm PT on November 20/2:59 am on November 21. Full details and an FAQ are up at playoverwatch.com.