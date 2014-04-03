Anomaly Defenders announced, reverses "tower offense" gameplay

Anomaly: Warzone Earth launched in 2011 with a simple, novel idea. We were being flooded with tower defense games at the time so 11 Bit Studios made a “tower offense” game, where, rather than set up defenses, you played as the moving units trying to break through. It worked, and it was successful enough to warrant a sequel, Anomaly 2 . Today, 11 Bit Studios announced the third and final installment in the series, Anomaly Defenders, which flips the script again.

Anomaly Defenders reverses the concepts of the two previous games in two ways. Rather than playing as humans during an alien invasion, you play as the aliens defending their home planet during a human invasion. And now it's also traditional tower defense as opposed to the novel tower offense. Human enemies will come pouring in on set paths across 24 levels, and you'll build defenses, using eight type of towers with three different upgrades each.

It sounds maybe a little too familiar, but I have faith in 11 Bit Studios. Anomaly: Warzone Earth was great, and it sounds like a developer that's willing to take some risks. Take for example its next project, This War of Mine , which puts you in control of a group of civilians trying to stay alive in a middle of a war.