Today we've seen Hawken's stompy walking tanks take on the first screenshots of Mechwarrior Tactics in a battle to see who can get the most people excited that it's apparently 1995 again. It's 1995 again! I'm off to trademark 'Google'.

Elsewhere in PC gaming news, teenage John Romero writes a letter to Jordan Mechner, a new Dragon Age II patch emerges from the smoke and embers, and Ubisoft take you through the 'Future' bit of Ghost Recon: Future Soldier. All this and more after the jump.

How are you planning to take advantage of the backwards time jump, readers?