The word of the day was 'transmogrification'. It's the technique that allowed World of Warcraft high earner The Mogfather to transform the auction house into a fashion boutique , and it's also the process by which Blizzard are hoping to turn Blizzcon 2012 into two games and an expansion pack. Meanwhile, The Darkness 2 demo offers you a taste of what it might be like to transmogrify into a gangster who transmogrifies into a tentacled primaeval monstrosity that transmogrifies people into terrified bits of meat.
Elsewhere in the world of PC gaming, Zynga continued to transform other people's ideas into suspiciously similar-looking games, and the Raspberry Pi mini-computer set out to turn the kids of today into the programmers and computer scientists of tomorrow. All this and more after the jump.
- Edge explores the allegations of idea theft that Facebook game dev Zynga has incurred over the years.
- The chaps behind the brilliant Monaco take us through a level from the game.
- Beefjack track down some corridor-heavy footage of STALKER Online.
- Mode 7's Paul Taylor writes in-depth about the making of Frozen Synapse over on Gamasutra .
- GamesIndustry.biz have a long talk with Eben Upton, the man behind Raspberry Pi.
- GAME tell Eurogamer that "a gremlin" removed PC games from their online store.
- IGN's Keza MacDonald writes about the history of LGBT characters in gaming.
- With SOPA gone for the time being, RPS investigates other pieces of anti-piracy legislation with similar aims.
If you could transmogrify anything into anything else, what would you transmogrify? I would probably turn myself into a thesaurus.