It was a normal night, I was relaxing in stately PC Gamer manor, brooding on the deaths of my parents, trying to figure out how to avenge them. Then suddenly, smash! A copy of Batman: Arkham City crashed through the steam window! Suddenly my course was set, for computerised criminals are a superstitious and cowardly lot, and would surely flee before my fists of justice. Yes father, I shall become a bat.
Swoop from the rooftops to find a selection of PC gaming batnews.
- OXM lists the fifteen most annoying NPC lines in Skyrim. Which reminds me, I really need to replace Lydia. Any follower recommendations lads?
- Rock Paper Shotgun say Dear Esther will be re-released in the Portal 2 version of the source engine early next year.
- ivr56 from the forums has spotted that Supreme Commander retail copies can be registered on steam.
- Kotaku brings you 100 ways to die in Skyrim.
- Gabe Newell tells The Cambridge Student piracy is a 'non-issue' for Valve.
How are your adventures in Gotham going readers?