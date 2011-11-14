Just as I was writing this post everyone in the office suddenly disappeared. Usually the PC Gamer staff is happy to mill around after work, now they're leaving at 5.30 the dot. What could it be? Is it somehow related to this new Bethesda game I've been hearing so much about? Is this also why Tom Senior has booked the entire week off? Probably coincidence.

One can only hope they're using the few extra minutes to install some of our Skyrim mods , or film hilarious Skyrim glitches . After all, the game can't be that good, right? It's not like Tom gave it 94% in our Skyrim review .

Check inside for a selection of spider bear ridden PC gaming news.



Reddit discovers a 'Notched pickaxe' in Skyrim. A minecraft homage perhaps?



RockPaperShotgun say Dungeon Defenders has released a developer kit.



BluesNews looks at Kingdoms of Amulur's unorthodox class system.



Massively has a hilarious live action trailer for APB Reloaded.



BluesNews reports that IndieRoyale 's difficult second bundle has added Bullet Candy and Irukandji



Regale me with tales of Skyrim oh readers! Tell me tales of badass horses and dragon magic!