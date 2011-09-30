So the Battlefield 3 beta is open to all, Tom S has recorded his Battlefield 3 beta impressions and we've even asked you what you think . Like all betas, it's come its fair share of bugs, including some hilarious ones. Like the ability to fall through the earth and continue the fight in the no-clip-mans'-land below, as documented in the jaunty silent movie above.
Check inside for a collection of buggy, unstable PC Gaming news.
- Following yesterday's Syndicate trailer , Gametrailers have some gameplay footage.
- Notch says he has two more features to add to Minecraft, then it'll enter a polishing and bug fixing phase before release.
- IndieGames reveals IndiePub, the indie only distribution platform for indie games by indie developers. Indie.
- Massively report that Bioware accidentally sent an Old Republic beta survey to people not yet in the beta, and apologise for 'getting their hopes up'.
- Edge have a fascinating story about about how gamers are helping Nasa discover new planets.
- Eurogamer explain how The Old Republic's early access system will work.
How are you enjoying the Battlefield 3 beta guys? Found any funny bugs of your own?