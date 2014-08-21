Ancient Space announced, is a single-player RTS published by Paradox

At Gamescom, during the Paradox press conference, the studio announced new expansions for Crusader Kings 2 and Europa Universalis 4. Seemingly they forgot to mention that they were also working with Creative Forge Games on a new single-player RTS; one that features actors drawn from a selection of beloved sci-fi shows. And Star Trek: Enterprise.

According to Paradox's press release, "Ancient Space is a single-player, real-time strategy title that puts the player in command of a fleet conducting a scientific mission on the edge of the known universe, charting what lies beyond in 'The Black Zone.' A rich and compelling story will guide the player as they build and upgrade their fleets and then survive overwhelming odds in deadly strategic missions." The publisher promises missions that will range in variety, from exploration to, er, stealth.

If the name Creative Forge Games rings a bell, it's because they're the studio currently Kickstarting the promising looking Hard West . When questions were raised about the need for funding that project, they posted that "the funds from our last finished project are running late and we need a bridge to get across. Owing to our publisher, it wasn't revealed yet and we have to bootstrap through KS, else we risk going out of the market/miss paying our bills BEFORE you even get to hear the title." By the looks of things, this is that title.

Ancient Space is due out this Autumn.